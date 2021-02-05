Accomplished Jamaican-American Attorney & Civic Leader, Marlon Hill, joins law firm Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman Miami Office

Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, P.L. significantly bolstered its Miami office with the addition of Marlon A. Hill as Of Counsel. Hill is an experienced and highly skilled government and corporate lawyer and has been deeply involved in community leadership roles with South Florida’s multicultural communities.

Hill represents local governments, businesses, and entrepreneurs in business transactions, intellectual property, and government matters concentrated in the hospitality, tourism, arts and entertainment, and technology sectors. He works with growth-oriented businesses in South Florida and the Caribbean, helping them navigate the structuring, launch, and growth of their ventures and advocating for them before state and local government entities. For international entrepreneurs, Hill also manages the filing of business immigration visa petitions for investor entrepreneurs (EB-5), specialty occupation professionals (H1-B), intra-company transferees (L-1A), and entertainers, artists, and media talent (P/O).

In the Caribbean, Hill serves as U.S. counsel to the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association, the Jamaica Tourist Board, and multinational food manufacturer, GraceKennedy. He also maintains ties to bar associations throughout the region.

“Marlon brings expertise and experience that fits seamlessly with our firm’s focus on representing businesses and government entities,” Partner and Miami Office Managing Director Mitch Bierman said. “He brings top-tier relationships with a huge number of local government decision-makers in South Florida and gives us a tremendous opportunity to expand our presence in the Caribbean and the US Caribbean community. Above all, Marlon cares deeply about the South Florida community and gives back in a variety of ways.”

Hill was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and raised in Miami. He is currently a board member of the Miami Parking Authority, Kozyak Minority Foundation, and BMe Community. He recently served on the board of directors for The Miami Foundation, Miami Book Fair International, and Orange Bowl Committee, and is a past president of the Caribbean Bar Association. Hill is also one of the Inaugural Fellows in the Miami Foundation’s Miami Fellows Initiative, a signature local leadership development program.

“I am thrilled to join a law firm with an unparalleled track record and shared belief in the importance of passionately advocating for clients and making a real difference in the communities it serves,” Hill said. “I look forward to activating my relationships in a manner that supports the firm’s business and government practices. With South Florida and the Caribbean jointly experiencing substantial growth, the timing could not be better.”

Hill keeps the community engaged through his weekly civic commentary, “The People’s Politics,” on Caribbean Riddims, WNMA 1210AM, every Saturday at 4 p.m.; pens op-ed articles in the Miami Herald and Sun-Sentinel covering issues of civic interest, legal concern, and social or cultural impact; and has made recurring contributions to WPLG Local 10’s “This Week in South Florida” Roundtable. He also volunteers in the Emmaus Ministry of St. Louis Catholic Church.

Hill earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Florida State University and completed study abroad programs at Universidad de Costa Rica in San Jose and the Faculty of Law program at the University of the West Indies in Barbados.

About Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, P.L.

Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, P.L. is a prominent South Florida law firm serving corporate, governmental and individual clients with an integrated array of professional services including commercial litigation, land-use and real estate law, construction law, telecommunications law, labor and employment law, government law and governmental relations. The firm has offices in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Tampa. For more information, visit www.wsh-law.com.