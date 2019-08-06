Jamaican Swimmer, Alia Atkinson Wins Gold in 50m Breaststroke at FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 in Tokyo

Jamaica’s swim sensation and Olympian, Alia Atkinson took first place gold in the 50-meter breaststroke competition on Sunday, August 4 at the 2019 FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, adding another gold medal to her expanding collection. Atkinson, who holds the short course world record in this event, made a quick start, then pulled away from her competitors to win with a time of 30:35 seconds.

Following are the women’s results from the 2019 FINA Swimming World Cup Women’s 50m breaststroke:

1. Alia Atkinson, Jamaica, 30.35

2. Satomi Suzuki, Japan, 31.09

3. Alina Zmushka, Belarus, 31.12

Alia Atkinson was recently named as one of the ten legendary athletes from Texas A&M to be inducted into the University’s Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place on September 13, 2019.

The 31st edition of the FINA Swimming World Cup was held in Tokyo, Japan on August 2-4. Tokyo is the next Olympic host city in the summer of 2020.

