Angella Reid, Jamaica – Caribbean-American Woman of Influence

Angella Reid, the first woman appointed as Chief Usher of the United States White House, was born in St. Thomas Parish in Jamaica. She attended high school in Kingston prior to migrating to the US. She is just the ninth individual to be named Chief Usher in the history of the White House. Reid started her career at the Half Moon Club in Jamaica, then served as general manager of the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia. Overall, she came to the White House position after 25 years of experience with Ritz-Carlton, working as a general manager at its properties in Miami, Florida, and Washington DC.

She held the position as White House Chief Usher in the administration of President Barack Obama from October 2011 to May 2017 when she was dismissed by the Trump administration. Her firing was unusual for the position, which generally does not change with the change of presidential administrations. The job of Chief Usher involved managing White House operations in collaboration with the White House Historical Association, the Committee for the Preservation of the White House, the US Commission of Fine Arts, The White House Curator, and the National Park Service. In 2012, Reid was honored for her service at the Grio Awards.