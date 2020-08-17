Apple‘s Emmy-Nominated Commercial Features Song by Jamaican, Tessellated

Apple has been nominated to receive an Emmy Award in the “Outstanding Commercial” category for its AirPods “Bounce” commercial. The song featured in the commercial was written by Jamaican Tessellated, a music producer and songwriter. Tessellated, 22, whose given name is Joshua Meeks, adapted an original tune he wrote in 2016 when he was a college student in Orlando, Florida, for Apple’s AirPods commercial. The track was originally entitled “I Learnt Some Jazz Today” and was discovered by Apple on SoundCloud. Tessellated, who is based in Los Angeles, combines a wide range of musical styles from reggae to jazz and achieved a hit with his song “Pine & Ginger,” a tune that had over 11 million streams on Spotify. Apple has a record of promoting musicians whose music it uses in its advertising campaigns. In 2008, the band Chairlift received a major recording label contract after Apple used its song “Bruises” in an ad.

The songwriter first heard from Apple in an email message that did not really clarify what the company wanted from him, but after communications continued, he realized that the track might ultimately be used in a commercial. Tessellated describes his musical style as a fusion that reflects his Jamaican roots in reggae and dancehall with inspiration from hip-hop, jazz, funk, and R&B.

He had often dreamed of having one of his songs included in an iconic Apple advertisement, but he never thought it could actually happen. Now that the Apple commercial has been nominated for an Emmy, his audience is likely to expand, and he hopes that people will like his music and go on to discover more of his songs in the future.

In addition to the “Bounce” commercial, Jennifer Aniston who features on Apple’s “The Morning Show” was nominated in the category of “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.” Actor Steve Carell was also nominated in the category of “Outstanding Lead Actor in Drama Series” for his role in “The Morning Show.” The show also received a nomination in the “Outstanding Main Title Design” category for its opening credits.

Photo Source: Tessellated Facebook