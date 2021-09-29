Ayesha Curry Loves to Listen to Popcaan & Dancehall Music While Cooking

Ayesha Curry, a chef & businesswoman of Jamaican heritage, and the wife of NBA basketball player Steph Curry promotes and shares her love of Jamaican culture whenever she can. Her husband is also a fan of dancehall and Jamaica, and when Popcaan shared a video clip of Ayesha telling an interviewer, “I’m really into like Popcaan and I just love to like buss a wine while I’m cooking,” and Steph Curry responded with “I see no lies” and smiled when Ayesha said she loves to “buss a wine” while cooking, Popcaan’s 2.7 million Instagram followers laughed along with him. Popcaan posted, “Boss nah laugh @stephenurry30 Chubble.”

The video clip endeared Ayesha and Steph Curry to the local Jamaican community and to Jamaicans in the Diaspora. Ayesha often uses her native Patois language when introducing her husband to her Jamaican heritage. Although she was born in Canada, one of her parents is from Jamaica, and the island’s culture has always been part of her life. In 2020, she shared a photograph of her mother and grandmother in a tribute to her Jamaican roots, posting, “Couldn’t let the day go by without showing all my love to Jamaica!!! My roots,” she wrote. “My grandma, my mom, my great aunties, aunties, uncles, my great grandma… I think about my strong Jamaican family every day and I’m so grateful for them. From them I’ve learned to work HARD, love HARD and appreciate the smallest of life’s blessings.”

Ayesha Curry was born in Ontario in 1989. She is an actress, entrepreneur, cookbook author, and television personality. In spite of not being professionally trained as a chef, she began her culinary career in 2014, preparing her first meal in a YouTube demonstration on her channel “Little Lights of Mine.” In 2011, she married Steph Curry, point guard for the Golden State Warriors in the National Basketball Association (NBA), He is considered by many to be the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Ayesha started a food blog after her marriage and then launched her YouTube channel. She also had a 13-episode show on the Food Network called “Ayesha’s Homemade,” which followed her professional and personal activities and included cameo appearances by her husband and two daughters. She released her cookbooks “The Seasoned Life” in 2016 and “The Full Plate” in 2020 . In 2017, she was named spokesperson for CoverGirl cosmetics and became one of the new hosts of “The Great American Baking Show.”

Ayesha and Steph Curry created the “Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation” in 2019 in Oakland, California, with the goal of ending childhood hunger, increasing access to quality educational opportunities, and providing safe places where children can remain active.

Dancehall artist Popcaan is working on a new album and recently traveled to the United Kingdom to work on new music for the project, which is scheduled to appear before the end of 2021, although no official date of the release or the title of the new album has been announced to date.

Photos: Ayesha Curry Instagram