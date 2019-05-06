The Top 10 Popcaan Songs

Born Andrae Hugh Sutherland on July 19, 1988, in Saint Thomas, Jamaica, the artist known as Popcaan is a master of dancehall and reggae fusion. The DJ, singer, and songwriter released his breakthrough hit “Clarks” as a collaboration with Vybz Kartel that gained international fame and paid homage to the popular British shoe brand. “Clarks” won Song of the Year and Best Collaboration of the Year, and Popcaan received the Excellence in Music and Entertainment Award for the song. His “Only Man She Want” was his first Billboard entry, charting at No. 89 on both the hip hop and R&B charts. The artist won the Favourite Summer Song and the Local Chart-Topping Song of the Year for his hit “Ravin” during the Youth View Awards, and he was voted Young Hot and Male.

The artist has toured extensively in locales that include South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Canada. It was during his Canadian tour that he met world-renowned rapper, Drake, and he later opened for Drake’s Boy Meets World Tour. Popcaan’s voice has been sampled by Kanye West on Yeezus. The artist appeared on the cover of “The Fader” and has been featured in numerous print and broadcast media. He was nominated four consecutive times for a MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act and in 2015 and 2016 he received it. He won the Red Bull Culture Clash in 2016. He headlined the Reggae Sumfest and his song “Forever” entered at No. 2 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums. He’s released two albums, collaborated on five albums, and released 22 music videos.

1. Inviolable

2. Silence

3. Dream

4. Fall in Love

5. World Cup

6. The System

7. Strong Woman

8. Party Shot

9. Clean

10. When Mi Party

Honorable Mentions:

11. Clarks

12. Deserve It All

Please note, only Popcaan’s clean songs were used to create this list.