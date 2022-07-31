Barbara Requa – Saluting 60 Jamaican Women

“I always wanted to dance” – Barbara Requa.

When she was six years old, she saw her older brother dancing and that was it. She was hooked. He taught her her first dance and she never stopped.

At seventeen her dream to become a professional dancer came true , when she enrolled in Jamaica’ s leading dance group – the Ivy Baxter Dance School. Her parents had another dream for her – music. So she combined them – dance and music, by studying music for eight years.

Then she went to England to study physical education and modern dance. When she came home, she taught at the St. Andrew High School for Girls – her alma mater. Mico College and finally at the Edna Manley School for the Visual and Performing Arts, where she spent more than thirty years. She retired as Dean of the Dance School.

Barbara Requa is a founding member of the National Dance Theatre Company which, like Jamaica, celebrates its fiftieth (50th ) year of existence in 2022.

Barbara Requa, born to dance, born to teach others to dance, born to bring joy and happiness to those who watch her dance. She was awarded a Musgrave Silver Medal for her contribution to the development of dance.

“I feel I still have some years left in me”

Accomplished : to be skilled, gifted and talented. an expert in your special field.