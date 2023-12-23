Winners

Best of Jamaica in Atlanta 2023 Winners

18 mins ago
by Staff Writer

The results from the 2023 “Best of Jamaica in Atlanta”. What is the best restaurant in Atlanta? What Is The Best Place To Get a Patty in Atlanta? This and many other questions are answered in the 2023  “Best of Jamaica in Atlanta” survey results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?
Winner: Royal Caribbean Bakery

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?
Winner: Publix

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?
Winner: Golden Krust

WHAT IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JERK CHICKEN?
Winner: Red Hills Jerk

