Best of Jamaica in Chicago 2021 Winners

The results from the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Chicago” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Chicago area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Chicago area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Chicago area are answered in the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Chicago” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Ja’ Grill Hyde Park, 1510 E Harper Ct, Chicago, IL 60615

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Yado African & Caribbean Market, 1651 E 87th St, Chicago, IL 60617

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Ja’ Grill Hyde Park, 1510 E Harper Ct, Chicago, IL 60615

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19?

Winner: International Festival of Life

