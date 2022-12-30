Best of Jamaica in Fort Lauderdale 2022 Winners

The results from the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in Fort Lauderdale” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Fort Lauderdale area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Fort Lauderdale area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Fort Lauderdale area are answered in the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in Fort Lauderdale” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Taste Rite Jamaican Bakery, 9924 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Broward Meat & Fish Grocery, 3388 FL-7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319, United States

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: The Dutch Pot, 3120 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312, United States

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19?

Winner: Jamaican Jerk Festival & Beres Hamond Concert

THE BEST JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN EVENT YOU ATTENDED THIS YEAR?

Carnival J’ouvert

