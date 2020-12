Best of Jamaica in Jamaica 2020 Winners

The results from the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Jamaica”. What is the best restaurant in Jamaica? What Is The Best Place To Get a Patty in Jamaica? This and many other questions are answered in the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Jamaica” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winners: Juici Patties & Tastee Patties

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: PriceSmart, 111 Red Hills Rd, Kingston, Jamaica, Phone: +1 876-969-1242

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT OR PLACE TO EAT?

Winners: Little Ochie Seafood Restaurant, Alligator Pond P.O, Alligator Pond Dist., Jamaica, Phone: +1 876-852-6430

Gloria’s, 5 Queen St, Port Royal, Jamaica Phone: 876-967-8066

BEST TOURIST ATTRACTION IN JAMAICA? Winner: Dunn’s River Falls

BEST OVERALL BEACH IN JAMAICA? Winner: Negril Seven Mile Beach

BEST HOTEL IN JAMAICA? Winner: Riu Hotel

BEST JERK CHICKEN IN JAMAICA? Winner: Scotchies

BEST ESCOVITCH FISH IN JAMAICA? Winner: Little Ochie Seafood Restaurant

BEST JAMAICAN REGGAE ARTIST? (Alive) Winner: Buju Banton

BEST TV PERSONALITY/HOST IN JAMAICA? Winner: Neville Bell

BEST JAMAICAN REGGAE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020? Winner: Koffee – Lockdown

BEST JAMAICAN SOCIAL MEDIA PAGE (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok)? Winner: Jamaicans.com Facebook Page

THE ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19? Winners: Reggae Sumfest, The Jamaica Independence Gala, Jamaica Carnival

Are you a winner? Use our press release template and let the world know you are a winner. Click here to download the template.