Best of Jamaica in Los Angeles 2022 Winners

The results from the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in Los Angeles” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Los Angeles area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Los Angeles area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Los Angeles area are answered in the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in Los Angeles” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Island to Table Patty Hut – 724 S Spring St, Ste 105, Los Angeles, CA 90014 – (949) 300-1733

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Right Choice Caribbean Market, 4233 S Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Little Kingston Jamaican Restaurant, 4716 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90056 – (323) 295-5596

Photo – Deposit Photos