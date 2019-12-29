Best of Jamaica in Miami 2019 Winners

The results from the 2019 “Best of Jamaica in Miami” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Miami area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Miami area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Miami area are answered in the 2019 “Best of Jamaica in Miami” results.
WHAT IS THE BEST JAMAICAN ANNUAL EVENT?
Winner: Best of the Best Concert Miami
WHAT IS THE BEST JAMAICAN SOCIAL CLUB/ASSOCIATION/ALUMNI ASSOCIATION?
Winner: Convent of Mercy Academy “Alpha” Association Inc., (Florida Chapter)
WHAT IS THE BEST PLACE TO GET A JAMAICAN PATTY?
Winner: The Patty Place (Miami Gardens) 19547 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33169
WHAT IS THE BEST PLACE TO GET A JAMAICAN MEAT LOAF?
Winner: Dave Jamaican Bakery & Restaurant (Miami Gardens) 700 NW 183rd St, Miami, FL 33169
THE BEST PLACE TO MEET OTHER JAMAICANS?
Winner: Holy Family Episcopal Church, 18501 NW 7th Ave Miami Gardens, FL 33169
WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?
Winner: Publix, Ives Dairy Crossing, 19955 NW 2nd Ave., North Miami Beach
WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?
Winners: Cliff’s Jamaican Restuarant
THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN PRINT PUBLICATION?
Winner: Caribbean Today
WHO IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RADIO PERSONALITY?
Winner: Tanto Irie on Hot 105 FM
THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN RADIO STATION?
Winner: WZPP FM,
Honorable Mention: WAVS 1170 AM Radio
THE BEST INTERNET JAMAICAN RADIO STATION?
Winner: RockDaBox
WHO IS THE BEST LOCAL REGGAE ARTIST/BAND?
Winner: Inner Circle
Are you a winner? Use our press release template and let the world know you are a winner. Click here to download the template.
Photo source: Jason Briscoe on Unsplash