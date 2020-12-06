Best of Jamaica in Miami 2020 Winners

The results from the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Miami” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Miami area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Miami area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Miami area are answered in the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Miami” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: The Patty Place, 19547 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33169, Phone: (305) 652-1787

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Bravo Supermarket, 18030 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33056, Phone: (305) 621-6136

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Jamaica House Restaurant, 19555 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33169, United States, Phone: +1 305-651-0083

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19??

Winner: Miami-Broward Carnival

