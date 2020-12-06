Best of Jamaica in New Jersey 2020 Winners

The results from the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in New Jersey” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the New Jersey area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the New Jersey area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the New Jersey area are answered in the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in New Jersey” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, 2860 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306, United States, Phone: +1 201-610-9119

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Tropical Sun Supermarket, 390 Main St, East Orange, NJ 07018

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Sunsplash Bakery, 4015 56 Main St, City of Orange, NJ 07050, United States, Phone: +1 973-395-3777

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19??

Winner: Annual South Jersey Caribbean Festival

