Best of Jamaica in Oakland 2022 Winners

The results from the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in Oakland” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Oakland area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Oakland area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Oakland area are answered in the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in Oakland” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Minto Jamaican Patties & Juice Bar, 1405 Franklin St, Oakland, CA 94612 – (510) 817-4821

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: F A & M West Indian & American Grocery, 18400 NW 2nd Ave #8, Oakland, FL 33169

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Kingston 11 Cuisine, 2270 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94612 – (510) 465-2558

