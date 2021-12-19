Best of Jamaica in Palm Beach 2021 Winners

The results from the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Palm Beach” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Palm Beach area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Palm Beach area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Palm Beach area are answered in the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Palm Beach” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Island Style Bakery, 2100 45th St # B10, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Foodtown Supermarket, 5335 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, United States

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Dumplin Restaurant, 1675 Forum Pl, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

THE BEST JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN EVENT YOU ATTENDED THIS YEAR?

Winner: West Palm Beach Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival

Are you a winner? Use our press release template and let the world know you are a winner. Click here to download the template.

Photo – Deposit Photos