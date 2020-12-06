Best of Jamaica in Philadelphia 2020 Winners

The results from the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Philadelphia” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Philadelphia area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Philadelphia area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Philadelphia area are answered in the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Philadelphia” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Flakes n Ting, 1609 Harmer Street Levittown PA 19057, Building Q

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Golden Farms Supermarket, 6710 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19151, United States, Phone: +1 267-787-5595

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winners: Ron’s Caribbean Cafe, 5726 N Broad St #2321, Philadelphia, PA 19141, United States, Phone: +1 215-924-3966

Quality Taste Jamaican Restaurant, 4002 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104, United States, Phone: +1 267-634-6821

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19??

Winner: The Philadelphia Caribbean Festival/Cookout

