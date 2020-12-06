Best of Jamaica in Toronto 2020 Winners

The results from the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Toronto” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Toronto area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Toronto area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Toronto area are answered in the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Toronto” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Tinnel’s Patties, 2517 Eglinton W. Toronto ON(1 Stop Light East of Keele St.), Phone: 416-657-0108

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winners: Danforth Market, 2742 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4C 1L7, Canada, Phone: +1 416-690-5579 / Dam Foods, 71 Station St, Ajax, ON L1S 1S2, Canada, Phone: +1 905-426-4337

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Jamaica House Jerk, 145 Clarence St #23-24, Brampton, ON L6W 1T2, Canada

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19??

Winner: JAMBANA

