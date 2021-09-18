Best of the Best 2021 Preview at Launch Party in Miami's Trendy Wynwood Arts District - Jamaicans.com

In the run-up to this year’s 15th installment of the Best of the Best music concert to take place at downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park next month on Sunday, October 10th (Columbus Day Weekend), the Official Launch party was held last week at Racket—a trendy, upscale bar and lounge in Miami’s Wynwood district. Despite the wet weather outside, the launch party event had a good turnout with a number of notable attendees and celebrities present.

Among those in attendance were: concert co-founder, Jabba, (from New York City’s Hot 97 radio station); Best of the Best publicist, Ronnie Tomlinson (who was also publicist for Buju Banton’s Long Walk to Freedom Tour kick-off concert in Kingston, Jamaica back in March 2019); Christopher Wright (Jamaica Tourist Board Business Development Manager) reggae artist, Jo Mersa Marley (son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Reggae King, Bob Marley); Abebe Lewis (music industry mogul and son of Ian Lewis from legendary reggae group, Inner Circle); Oliver Mair (Jamaica Consul General to Southern U.S.A.); Pat Montague (Pat Montague Marketing & Promotions); and Zeke Don (Jamaican dancehall artist).

Best of the Best—which is normally held over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend—was re-scheduled to October 10th due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And for reggae, dancehall, and soca fans, the upcoming concert should be well worth the wait when considering the robust line-up of highly acclaimed artists scheduled to perform, including: Koffee, Alison Hinds, Spice, Lady G, Tarrus Riley, Bunji Garlin, Tanya Stephens, Farmer Nappy, Skinny Fabulous, Patrice Roberts, Jo Mersa Marley, Tee Jay, Problem Child, and Lyrikal. Needless to say, the Best of the Best 2021 Launch Party brimmed with great vibes that featured delightful eats and an open bar from 8-9pm. What’s more, DJ Fergie from Miami’s Power 96 kept things bouncy in showcasing and juggling some wicked tunes from each of the artists slated to perform on the show.

All photos taken by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.