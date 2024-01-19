Best Things to Do in New York in January 2024 – a Jamaican’s Guide

January 2024 in New York promises a diverse and vibrant musical experience. From hip-hop beats to classical melodies and soulful gospel vibes, the month unfolds as a harmonious journey through various music genres. The city’s renowned venues become stages for celebrations, retrospectives, and immersive performances, inviting residents and visitors alike to partake in the rich musical landscape that defines New York’s cultural identity.

1/19 – 13th Annual Birthday Bash Slick Rick: The Ruler with DJ Kaos & The Slickettes

Venue: Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Doors Open: 6:00 pm; Showtime: 8:30 pm

21+ Years (Valid Photo ID Required For Entry)

An annual birthday bash and concert event for Slick Rick, a rapper known for his storytelling and unique style of rapping. The event also showcases Slick Rick’s influential career in rap, highlighting his status as “The Ruler.” Attendees will enjoy a night filled with music, nostalgia, and energetic performances. The collaboration with DJ Kaos and The Slickettes will add flair to the celebration, making for fans and enthusiasts alike, an entertaining night.

1/20 – New York Philharmonic Young People’s Concert: Fantasy and Imagination

Venue: David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023

2:00 pm

The New York Philharmonic is a symphony orchestra based in New York City. It is one of the oldest and most prestigious orchestras in the United States, with a history dating back to 1842 by Urieli Corelli Hill. The New York Philharmonic has a rich history of collaborations with renowned conductors and composers, including Leonard Bernstein, Gustav Mahler, and Igor Stravinsky. Join this concert, filled with storytelling, music and fun.

1/23 – Madonna – The Celebration Tour

Venue: Madison Square Garden (MSG), 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001

Showtime: 8:30 pm

The Celebration Tour is a retrospective concert tour that celebrates Madonna’s 40th anniversary in the music industry. The tour features her greatest hits from four decades of music and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began. The tour is produced by Live Nation and is set to visit 35 cities in North America and Europe, including stops in major cities such as London, Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

1/28 – Harlem Gospel Choir

Venue: Blue Note Jazz Club, 131 West 3rd Street, New York, NY 10012

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ($20 Minimum Per Person Brunch)

A renowned gospel choir that is highly regarded both in America and worldwide. Composed of talented singers and musicians from Harlem’s Black Churches and the New York/Tri-State area, the choir has touched the hearts of thousands of individuals from diverse nations and cultures. The Harlem Gospel Choir presents modern gospel classics that are performed in the black churches of Harlem today. They have had the privilege of performing alongside renowned artists like Bono, Diana Ross, and Pharrell Williams, as well as for esteemed figures such as Presidents Obama and Mandela, and Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI. Additionally, they have collaborated with notable musicians like Keith Richards and The Chieftains.