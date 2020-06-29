9 of the Best Things to Eat in Montserrat - Jamaicans.com

The foods of Montserrat reflect the influences of British colonizers and other Caribbean peoples as it is located in the Caribbean region and is a territory of Britain. The island’s cuisine includes an array of light meals such as fish, seafood and chicken, chiefly cooked by grilling or roasting. As the cuisine combines traditions of many cultures, including the Spanish, French, African, Indian and Amerindian illustrating the region’s colonial history, it is unique and complex. The island has a very hot climate, and its agricultural activities are marked by the production of sugar cane, bananas, cattle, and sheep. The dishes of Montserrat include exotic fruits and vegetables featured in salads, pasta toppings, and sandwich fillings. Restaurants specialize in seafood dishes like lobster cakes, jerk shrimp, and mahi mahi. The variety of local ingredients on Montserrat include mangoes, pineapple, bananas, coconut, pumpkin, corn, carrots, cucumbers, breadfruit, green beans, cabbage, sugar cane, beans, conch, and local goats, pigs, cows, sheep, and chickens. Hot peppers, thyme, pimento, garlic, and curry are used as flavorings. Here are 9 Foods to Try in Montserrat

1. Goat Water

This is the national dish of Montserrat and offers a flavorful mix of goat meat and spices. It may include all parts of the goat, including its bones. The stew, which sounds unappealing at first, is very popular with visitors as well as locals.

2. Saltfish

A common dish throughout the Caribbean, it is also a staple on Montserrat. Saltfish is generally a finely shredded cod that is combined with various spices and herbs to make unique dishes that vary by location. Saltfish can be cooked with cabbage, tomatoes, spices like ginger and garlic, and hot peppers for a filling and flavorful experience. This fish cooked in tomato sauce can be served with breadfruit, cooked veggies, or rice and is popular as a lunch dish.

3. Mountain Chicken

This is not really chicken but a dish featuring frog legs from the indigenous Giant Ditch Frog that can only be found in Dominica and Montserrat. Locals call the dish “chicken” as it has a similar taste and because the frog makes a “clucking noise.”

4. Pumpkin Soup

While several types of pumpkin are grown in the Caribbean, this soup is usually made with the calabaza variety, also known in the French West Indies as giraumon. The soup has a velvety texture and concentrated flavor, and it is very spicy. Ingredients vary but may include hot peppers, onion, garlic, brown sugar, ginger, thyme and chicken broth.

5. Aubergine Patties

Also known as eggplant fritters, these are popular in the Caribbean and are offered at most events as finger food. The patties are made of mashed eggplant and mixed with various seasonings, scallions, garlic, and pepper. They are then deep fried in vegetable oil and served with a spicy sauce.

6. Coconut Mousse

This decadent dessert dish features a creamy texture and tropical flavor. It is made of milk, freshly grated coconut, eggs, cornstarch, salt and icing sugar.

7. Coconut Scallops

A light dish perfect for the hot climate of Montserrat, it features scallops, coconut oil, avocado, pineapple to which large scallops are added and cooked to perfection.

8. Breadfruit Fish Cakes

This recipe originated in Trinidad but has been imported to Montserrat and become popular among diners. It features a mix of the tropical breadfruit roasted with flaked salt fish, onions, garlic, and pimento peppers.

9. Corn Water

This stew is similar to Goat Water in that it is made with spices and potatoes, but the goat meat is replaced with corn and prepared in the same way. A filling dish with bold flavors.

Photo Source: Youtube.com