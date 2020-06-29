9 Best Things to Eat in The British Virgin Islands - Jamaicans.com

Seafood represents a large part of the dining opportunities in the British Virgin Islands. Dishes feature Caribbean spiny lobster, conch, and fresh fish like mahi mahi and grouper. The national dish is Fish and Fungi. Also common throughout the islands are strongly spiced dishes that include curry, nutmeg, garlic powder, and jerk seasonings. Visitors may also want to try a Painkiller, an alcoholic beverage that originated here and is made of pineapple juice, orange juice, cream of coconut, and a good amount of rum garnished with fresh nutmeg. The cuisine of the region combines traditions of many cultures, including European, West African, American and Dutch. Here are 9 Foods to Try in the British Virgin Islands

1. Roti

This traditional East Indian dish is a flatbread sandwich filled with meat and spices, with curry as its chief ingredient. The many varieties of roti available in the islands may also feature chicken, fish, shrimp, vegetables, and potatoes, often served with mango chutney.

2. Callaloo Soup

A traditional soup of stew made with leaves of the callaloo plants, the dish has evolved over time and now may include spinach or dasheen instead of callaloo. It is a popular staple among residents of the Caribbean and involves boiling the leaves with a mix of meats, seasonings, coconut milk, okra, eggplant, onions, and potatoes.

3. Fish and Fungi

The national dish of the British Virgin Islands, this features okra and cornmeal combined and boiled with butter. It is served with boiled fish, or salt fish, such as mackerel or cod.

4. Johnnycake

This flatbread was originally known as “journey cake” and features cornmeal combined with sugar, salt, baking powder, butter, and milk. The batter is fried in oil and may be served in a sweeter form as a dessert.

5. Pates

These pastries are made with a dough that wraps around a filling that may include spiced meat, fish, and/or vegetables. The pastry pockets are then deep fried. They are one of the most popular and common dishes in the islands and are often eaten as a snack.

6. Rice and Peas

This traditional dish features rice and beans typically flavored with herbs and spice. It is a staple of the islands and is made in many variations according to the choice of flavorings favored by the cook.

7. Tannia Soup

This soup is made from a starchy indigenous root known as the “purple elephant ear” due to its color and shape. The root is mixed with salt-fat meat and ham, tomatoes, onions, and spices.

8. Porgies and Grunts

This fish dish may be made with yellowtail, kingfish, and bonito and is a common food among locals. The fish is generally boiled in a lime-flavored broth seasoned with hot peppers and herbs. Usually served with a Creole sauce made of peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

9. Conch Creole

A savory combination of conch, salt pork, onions, garlic, spices, and hot peppers. This popular dish makes good use of the local availability of the conch, a unique flavor and favorite with island residents and visitors alike.

Photo Source: 123RF, Youtube.com