"Bike Taxi Riding" Jamaican Principal Recognized for Innovative Solution to Education Amidst COVID-19 - Jamaicans.com

Keron King, principal of Little Bay Primary school in Westmoreland, Jamaica is taking extraordinary steps to ensure his students continue their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s personally delivering and picking up homework assignments by motorcycle for students that don’t have Internet access and live in locations off the main roads. Alando N. Terrelonge, Jamaican Minister of State and MP St. Catherine, made a special presentation to honor his efforts.

“Today we presented Principal King from Little Bay Primary with two helmets for him and the bike rider,” said Terrelonge. “Respect to him and all our teachers who go the extra mile to ensure no child is left behind in this crisis! Together, we are strong. One love #Jamaica #education.”

The educator was also featured in the Star on April 22, 2020. “We take our school register with us and with each delivery we mark the children present as we would for school,” said King. “I will jump on a bike taxi and go through the bushes to the places where you cannot travel to using a car.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has created multiple challenges for students’ education and Jamaican educators are working diligently to arrive at solutions since schools have closed due to the virus. “Our regional directors are working with our principles/teachers to ensure printed material is made available to our children without Internet access,” said Terrelonge via Twitter.

King’s solution is popular with parents and students alike. Teachers are also contacting students via phone. The solutions are examples of what can be accomplished when educators, parents, communities, and the Ministry of Education work together. The nation began planning ahead and developing innovative educational solutions long before COVID-19 reached its shores.

The arrival of King on his motorcycle is an eagerly awaited event each week as he collects the previous week’s lessons and delivers the newest batch. In a world ravaged by the coronavirus, King is working to maintain education so no child is left behind, while providing a bright ray of hope for the future.

Information and Photo Source: UNICEF, Twitter