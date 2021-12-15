Billboard Names Bob Marley Album “Legend” 2021’s Best Selling Reggae Album

An album released by Bob Marley and The Wailers in 1984 has been named the top-selling reggae album in 2021 by Billboard magazine. “Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers” ranks at the top of Billboard’s 25 Best-Selling Reggae Albums of 2021 list. The 1984 vinyl recording was released on the Island Records label, and its greatest-hits collection has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, 12 million sold in the United States and over 3.3 million sold in the United Kingdom. It is one of the best-selling catalog albums in history.

The “Legend” album has also ranked on five other year-end charts compiled by Billboard. “Legend” is Number 16 on the Vinyl Albums chart, Number 17 on the Top Album Sales chart, Number 32 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, Number 6 on the Catalog Albums chart, and Number 6 on the R&B Albums chart.

“Legend” ranked at Number 45 on Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time in 2003. As of November 30, 2021, the album has been included on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart for 706 non-consecutive weeks. This is the third-longest listing in the history of the chart.

Four Marley and The Wailers titles, including “Legend,” made Billboard’s end-of-year chart. The other three are “Exodus” from 1977, which has been certified gold and platinum in the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and France. It is listed at Number 16. “Gold” from 2005 on the Island Records label is ranked Number 9.

The 2021 Billboard end-of-year list includes older recordings, with some albums dating from 2020 and 2021. The 2008 Geffen release of “The Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection” is listed at Number 2. This was certified silver with having sales of 60,000 in the UK. At Number 3 is 2019’s “World on Fire” by Stick Figure; “Dutty Classics Collection” by Sean Paul and released by Rhino Entertainment in 2008 if Number 4. It was certified gold in the UK. Stick Figure’s “Set in Stone” from 2015 is Number 5. The top-selling end-of-year reggae albums of 2021 listed by Billboard that round out the Top 10 are “Greatest Hits” by UB40 released in 2008 by Virgin Records at Number 6l “Look for The Good” by Jason Mraz in 2020 is Number 7; Sean Paul‘s 2002 Grammy-winning “Dutty Rock” is Number 8; “Gold” by Bob Marley and The Wailers released in 2005 is Number 9: and Skip Marley’s Grammy-nominated “Higher Place” from 2020 is Number 10.

Billboard’s reggae year-end chart is below:

1. Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers – Bob Marley And The Wailers

2. Best Of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection – Shaggy

3. World On Fire – Stick Figure

4. Dutty Classics Collection – Sean Paul

5. Set In Stone – Stick Figure

6. Greatest Hits – UB40

7. Look For The Good – Jason Mraz

8. Dutty Rock – Sean Paul

9. Gold – Bob Marley And The Wailers

10. Higher Place – Skip Marley

11. In The Moment – Rebelution

12. Live At Red Rocks – Rebelution

13. #7DJ (7 Dias En Jamaica) – Maluma

14. Fixtape – Popcaan

15. The Trinity – Sean Paul

16. Exodus – Bob Marley And The Wailers

17. Count Me In – Rebelution

18. Sublime Meets Scientist & Mad Professor: Inna L.B.C. – Sublime

19. Fire & Stone – Prince Fatty Presents Stick Figure

20. Courage To Grow – Rebelution

21. Time Bomb – Iration

22. Beauty In The Silence – SOJA

23. The Capitol Session ’73 – Bob Marley And The Wailers

24. Top Prize – Alkaline

25. Falling Into Place – Rebelution