Bob Marley Biopic Release Date Delayed

The eagerly awaited biographical film about the life of Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley, “Bob Marley: One Love,” from Paramount was originally slated for release on January 12, 2024. That date has been pushed to Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024. This is perhaps a more appropriate date as it is a good time to celebrate Marley’s messages of love and unity among all people. The film will give Marley’s fans the opportunity to witness his powerful story on the big screen.

In Development for Years

Fans have waited a long time for the Marley biopic, which has been in active development since 2021. The film’s director, Marcus Green, then confirmed the making of the film in November of that year and shared that it would focus on the singer’s political activism and the period in which he recorded his ninth studio album, “Exodus. Later on, it was reported that members of the Marley family, including his widow, Rita Marley; his son Ziggy Marley; and his daughter Cedella Marley all worked on the film and are involved as executive producers, along with Robert Teitel.

Film Depicts Intense Period in Marley’s Life

The film follows the singer’s life from his childhood in Jamaica to his most famous stage performance. It showcases his public and private life and depicts arguably his most challenging period when he was the target of an assassination attempt in 1976. An unknown gunman fired on Marley’s home, leaving him severely injured. Despite the injuries, however, Marley went on to perform at the free “Smile Jamaica” concert and shared his message of love and unity from the stage.

Cast and Crew

The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley and Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley. Also featured are Micheal Ward, James Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Anthony Welsh, Tosin Cole, Nadine Marshall, Sundra Oakley, Diane Jobson, Umi Myers, and Cindy Breakspeare. It was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, and Zach Baylin. The official trailer for the film is available online.

Photo – Bob Marley Chances Are Album