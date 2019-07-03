Bob Marley Documentary Listed in Top 8 Netflix Must-Watch Remastered Films

Netflix has released all eight of the documentaries featured in its “ReMastered” series. The series is the first of its kind on Netflix, and its offerings have been added slowly onto the Netflix platform with little publicity until now. One of the eight ReMastered films focuses on the life of Jamaican reggae icon and civil rights activist Bob Marley. According to reviews, the Marley film, called “Who Shot the Sherriff?” is one of the highest-ranking.

“Who Shot the Sheriff?” was released as a ReMastered film on Netflix on October 12, 2018. It was directed by Kief Davidso. Many viewers have a stake in this video about the widely recognized reggae artist who was the victim of an unsuccessful assassination attempt in 1975 due to the positions he took on social justice and the overall political instability of Jamaica at the time. The documentary examines the background of the times and the role of Bob Marley in events of the period. While Netflix has described the documentary as covering Bob Marley’s death, he did not die as a result of the attack. He was seriously wounded but still appeared at a major concert shortly after the assassination attempt. Marley died of melanoma in Miami, Florida, in 1981.

The ReMastered series also includes the following seven documentaries.

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? This was released on Netflix on July 12th, 2018. It was directed by Brian Oakes and tells the story of Jason Mizell, who was known as Jam Master Jay and how he was shot and killed in Jamaica in 2002, a crime for which no one has been held accountable to date.

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share, which was released on October 12, 2019, and directed by Sam Cullman. It covers the unusual subject of seeking out the origins of a song that many people are familiar with. South African journalist Rian Malan tries to find the original songwriters.

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre, which was released on March 22, 2019, And directed by: Stuart Sender. This film tells the story of the popular 1970s group that was somehow found itself involved with a religious war when their bus exploded as a result of explosives being placed at a fake checkpoint.

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads, which was released on April 26, 2019, and directed by Brian Oakes. Tells the story of bluesman Robert Johnson who recorded in 1936 and 1937 and whose short life included the story that he made a deal with the devil to achieve his success and then suffered for his decision.

ReMastered: Tricky Dick and the Man in Black, released in November 2018 and directed by: Sara Dosa & Barbara Kopple. This film investigates a political aspect of music and President Nixon’s attempt to use rock-and-roll to target his enemies. Featured in the film are Johnny Cash, Aram Bakshian, Pat Buchanan, Alexander Butterfield and Johnny Cash’s son, John Carter Cash.

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke was released in August 2018 and directed by Kelly Duane. The first ReMastered documentary looks at the murder and investigation into the death of Sam Cooke. Features interviews with Quincy Jones, Smokey Robinson, Dione Warwick, and Lou Adler.

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium was released in November 2019 and directed by B.J. Perlmutt, Bent-Jorgen Perlmutt, Feature Victor Jara, who was killed during a concert and whose murderer has never been taken into custody by police.

Source: What’s on Netflix