Bob Marley: One Love (Music Inspired By The Film), Seven-Track EP Releasing February 2024

In conjunction with the February 14th opening of the highly anticipated new film Bob Marley: One Love (via Paramount Pictures), Island Records and Tuff Gong announced the release of Bob Marley: One Love, an EP presenting seven essential songs composed by the revered Jamaican reggae icon, as interpreted by contemporary stars Daniel Caesar, Kacey Musgraves,

Wizkid, Leon Bridges, Jessie Reyez, Bloody Civilian, and Skip Marley, grandson of Bob Marley.

The Marley family had a hand in choosing and approving all selections for the EP. This under­scores the strong, enduring six-decade relationship with Island Records, the Marley family, and Jamaica, elements which are reflected in the movie as well. Also noted: five of the EP’s seven songs originated on Exodus (1977), the landmark RIAA gold LP by Bob Marley & the Wailers: “Natural Mystic,” “Exodus,” “Waiting in Vain,” “Three Little Birds,” and the eponymous “One Love.”

“The mission is always to spread Daddy’s music to every corner of the Earth, and we were very thoughtful in handpicking these artists,” said Cedella Marley. “Having his songs rebirthed at the same time we get to show the world his story through this movie, is something that my family and I are extremely proud to be a part of.”

From Paramount Pictures: “Bob Marley: One Love” celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theatres February 14, 2024.

Bob Marley: One Love (Music Inspired by the Film) – track listing:

1. Bloody Civilian – “Natural Mystic”

2. Skip Marley – “Exodus”

3. Daniel Caesar – “Waiting in Vain”

4. Kacey Musgraves – “Three Little Birds”

5. Wizkid – “One Love”

6. Jessie Reyez – “Is This Love”

7. Leon Bridges – “Redemption Song”

Photo – Deposit Photos