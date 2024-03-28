Almost a month after the official release of the ten track Natural Vibes Riddim compilation produced by Reggae Vibes Music, Jamaican Reggae artist Jah Cure has another surprise for his fans.



The music video for his latest single titled “How Can I Explain” is now available on Jah Cure’s official Vevo channel.



“How Can I Explain” has an incredibly refreshing contemporary Dancehall and Reggae sound, sure to captivate the hearts and souls of fans. The lyrics of the song are an expression of deep admiration and love for someone special. True to form, the singer uses metaphors of roses and the morning sun to highlight his perception of the object of his admiration and love.

Many of us have felt the pain associated with heartache and loss, the singer also reminds us how important it is to acknowledge people in our lives and show them how much we appreciate and love them. There is undeniable vulnerability and honesty in the line “From the bottom of my heart, I just want to say I love you.”



How did he do it during the second year of his incarceration? The powerful creative team behind Lonewolf Filmz and Reggae Vibes Music has once again given us a story with characters that we cannot help but fall in love with. The video complements the song’s positive and uplifting vibe with a beautiful visual narrative giving its viewers the opportunity to feel everything associated with young love: the shyness of that first meeting, the butterflies in the stomach, that feeling of relief that comes at the point of acceptance. Fans are encouraged to imagine the happy ending that follows accepting a new love and starting a new relationship.



Jah Cure’s new single is a perfect treat for Reggae lovers who are looking for something fresh and unique to add to their playlists.



Jah Cure is currently serving a six-year sentence for an altercation with a music promoter in Amsterdam on October 1, 2021. The singer was mentored by Beres Hammond who can be credited for his earlier success.



Watch the music video below for “How Can I Explain,” which is already available on all digital streaming services.

