Bob Marley’s “One Love” Claims The #1 Spot at U.S. Box Office

Paramount’s “Bob Marley: One Love” has exceeded expectations, debuting at the No. 1 spot at the box office with a remarkable $27.7 million opening weekend. The music biopic, produced by Paramount Pictures, Tuff Gong Pictures, and Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B, has struck a chord with audiences, propelling it to the top of the charts.

The film’s success was evident from its Valentine’s Day opening, where it grossed an impressive $14 million domestically in the U.S. This strong performance continued through the weekend, with the film earning $3,861,583 on Thursday and $7,450,000 on Friday. Opening in 3,536 theaters, “One Love” surpassed all midweek openers ever for Valentine’s Day, according to Paramount, breaking the previous record set by “The Vow” in 2012, which made $11.5 million.

Audience demographics for the film have been diverse, with women making up 56 percent of theatergoers. Black moviegoers accounted for 40 percent of Friday’s ticket sales, followed by Latinos at 25 percent, Caucasians at 23 percent, Asians at 5 percent, and Native Americans/Other at 7 percent, according to PostTrak.

With its impressive opening weekend performance, “Bob Marley: One Love” is projected to gross $46.2 million in its six-day opening weekend (February 14-19), solidifying its place as a box office powerhouse. The film’s success not only celebrates the legacy of Bob Marley but also highlights the enduring appeal of his music and message.

