Braata Productions, a dynamic Caribbean arts organization, has begun efforts to bring its unique and culturally rich production to the Off-Broadway stage. With a mission to celebrate and showcase the diverse artistic expressions of the Caribbean, Braata Productions has been a leading presence in the cultural community, advocating for inclusivity, creativity, and a profound appreciation for the region’s rich heritage. The organization is now aiming for the prestigious Off-Broadway stage, seeking support from the community and art enthusiasts to turn this aspiration into a reality.

Photo – Katy Beth Barber

Braata has launched a crowdfunding campaign, aiming to raise $25,000 toward covering production costs, venue fees, promotional efforts, and other essential expenses associated with bringing an Off-Broadway production to life. This financial support will not only help Braata Productions reach a broader audience but will also provide a platform for Caribbean artists to share their talent and stories with a global audience.

Braata Productions’s debut Off-Broadway production will follow the organization’s mission of blending traditional Caribbean elements with innovative storytelling techniques. The organization aims to showcase the richness and diversity of Caribbean culture, dispelling stereotypes and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

“We believe that our stories, music, and art have the power to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide,” says Andrew Clarke, founder and head of Braata Productions. “Making our Off-Broadway debut is a significant milestone for us, and we are excited to invite everyone to join us on this journey through our crowdfunding campaign.”

Contributors to the campaign will have the opportunity to receive exclusive perks, such as VIP tickets to the premiere, behind-the-scenes access, music by the Braata Folk Singers, and more. The campaign is hosted on Seed & Spark, and supporters can visit seedandspark.com/fund/braata-off-broadway to make a contribution and learn more about the project.

Braata Productions encourages supporters to share the campaign on social media, spreading the word and helping to make this cultural celebration a reality. With the community’s support, Braata Productions aims to bring a piece of the Caribbean to the heart of New York City’s theater scene.

Contact: Andrew Clarke, Braata Productions [email protected] or 917-668-2209 ext 5