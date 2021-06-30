British-Jamaican Delroy Lindo Stars in Netflix Western with Idris Elba & Regina King

British Jamaican Actor Delroy Lindo is starring in a new American Western entitled “The Harder They Fall” to be streamed on Netflix. Lindo was born in 1952 in southeast London. His parents were Jamaicans who immigrated to the UK in 1951 for work. Lindo first became interested in acting when he had a role in a Nativity play at school. He and his mother moved to Toronto when he was 16 years old, and then they moved to San Francisco. He began to study acting at the American Conservatory Theater and graduated in 1979. His professional acting career includes film, theater, and television experience, and he is the recipient of numerous acting awards.

“The Harder They Fall” is directed by Jeymes Samuel, who co-wrote the screenplay with Boaz Yakin. The all-star cast also features Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and Regina King. The soundtrack features the song “Here I Come” by Jamaican Barrington Levy. Netflix is betting on its rich ensemble cast to attract viewers, and the hard-hitting soundtrack provides the perfect accompaniment to the rapid-fire action Western.

The film tells the story of the outlaw Nat Love, who, when he discovers the man who murdered his parents is being released from prison, reunites his former gang to take his revenge. The characters of Nat Love and his gang members are based on the real-life cowboys, mail carriers, and other historical figures who lived in America’s West. They include the characters of Stagecoach Mary, Bill Pickett, and Jim Beckwourth. Actor Delroy Lindo plays Bass Reeves, who was the first Black deputy United States Marshall.

Netflix recently released the first trailer for the film, which was first announced in July of 2019 when Jonathan Majors was named a member of the cast. Jeymes Samuel, the British singer, songwriter, music supervisor, and filmmaker, is making his debut as a film director with “The Harder They Fall.” Actor Idris Elba joined the cast in November 2019, and rapper/entrepreneur Jay-Z, who is credited as a producer on the film, wrote original music for it. In September 2020, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo and Regina King were also announced as cast members.

While filming was scheduled to start in March of 2020 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The filming was again delayed in October 2020 when an actor tested positive for COVID-19.

Please note that The Harder They Fall is not to be confused with The Harder They Come, the cult classic 1972 Jamaican film starring Jamaican musician Jimmy Cliff.

Photo Source: Netflix