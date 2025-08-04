On Saturday, 12th July at 6:00 pm, the city of Lauderhill came alive with talent, energy, and community spirit as City Commissioner John T. Hodgson hosted the first-ever Lauderhill Rising Stars Talent Show. The event, held at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Centre, attracted a lively audience eager to witness Broward County’s next generation of young performers.

What Is Lauderhill Rising Stars?

Lauderhill Rising Stars is a dynamic new initiative that gives students in grades 6 through 12 across Broward County the opportunity to showcase their talent on a professional stage. Open to all students living in the county, the event encouraged participation across a variety of disciplines—from singing and dance to spoken word, sign language, and instrumental performance.

Applicants were required to submit a video audition ahead of the event, with selected finalists participating in a mandatory rehearsal session in the lead-up to the big night. Prizes were awarded to the top performers in each category, with cash prizes of $750 for first place, $500 for second, and $300 for third.

Congratulations to the Winners

Musical Theatre: 1st Place – Camille Williams, 2nd Place – Juliana Antunez, and 3rd Place – Taylor Rosado

Hip Hop : 1st Place – Diana Bastien, and 2nd Place – Sanaii McGill

Sign Language : 1st Place – Karma Gibson

Instrumental: 1st Place – Benjamin Ngo

Poetry: 1st Place – Sage Smith, and 2nd Place – Denym Dawes

Dance : 1st Place – Kayla Howell, and 2nd Place – Bethlehem Jr. Academy

R&B: 1st Place – 5 Star Family, 2nd Place – Garrett Carr, and 3rd Place – Lily Bradford

Camille Williams | 1st Place Winner, Musical Theatre Benjamin Ngo | 1st Place Winner Instrumental Kayla Howell | 1st Place Winner, Dance Karma Gibson | 1st Place Winner, Sign Language Sanaii McGil | 2nd Place Winner, Hip-Hop

A Vision Brought to Life

The Lauderhill Rising Stars Talent Show is the result of Commissioner Hodgson’s deep commitment to youth development and community empowerment. A proud Jamaican-born leader in Lauderhill, Commissioner Hodgson shared, “I believe in empowering young people to shine and reach their full potential, and this event is a platform for them to showcase their talents and confidence.”

For the Commissioner, the show is about building future opportunities. “Every individual is born with special talents, and it’s our role to help them identify and nurture these gifts,” he explained. “By doing so, we can empower them to reach their full potential, build confidence, and develop into talented and capable individuals who can make a positive impact in their communities.”

The performances on the night reflected a wide range of abilities, from music and dance to poetry and sign language, showcasing the diversity of Broward County’s youth. “We’re open to all forms of creative expression and can’t wait to see what our young performers have in store,” Commissioner Hodgson noted in the lead-up to the event.

With plans already in motion to make Lauderhill Rising Stars an annual event, the city is looking forward to nurturing even more talent in the years to come.