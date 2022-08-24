Building Champions: Sterling Asset Management Proudly Donates J$150,000 To The Jamaica National Swim Team

Fresh off the heels of Jamaica’s 60th Diamond Jubilee, members of the leading investment boutique firm, Sterling Asset Management, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, showcased their generosity and willingness to give back and support the local swim community, by handing over a cheque valued at J$150,000.00 to the Aquatics Sports Association of Jamaica — The Jamaica National Swim Team.

The XXVI Annual Goodwill Swim Meet 2022 will be held at the National Aquatic Centre, Balmain, Couva Trinidad, and Tobago for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Federations of Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, St. Lucia, Guyana, Suriname, Bahamas, Grenada, and Curacao, along with Jamaica will all be competing this weekend.

The donation recognizes the stellar efforts of the team, and the financial support will help to offset some of the costs associated with training, development, and travel expenses.

“Here at Sterling, we are always looking to support causes close to our hearts. This donation will help to give our swim team key life skills in determination and resilience that will produce not only top-class competing swimmers but well-rounded adults,” said Toni-Ann Neita-Elliott, Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

“While inspiring our community to invest in opportunities to build their future wealth, the funds will help sports organizations like the Jamaica National Swim Team to achieve their full potential and participate in local and international competitive swimming opportunities, where each swimmer can develop a sense of team pride and commitment,” she continued.

In handing over the cheque, Michelle Valentine AVP Marketing & Communications Sterling Asset Management noted the potential of local athletes but states more can be done for swimmers to have access to opportunities.

“At Sterling, we are committed to increasing participation, access, and experience in the swimming association and are excited to be supporting our local swim athletes with our cash donation. Many of our young talented Jamaican athletes don’t have the support and access to training and educational opportunities and with our support, we hope to help our athletes reach their full potential and earn their spot atop the podium,” she continued.

Sterling Asset Management is a full-service financial planner, fund manager and global securities trader focused primarily on US dollar fixed income securities. The company partners with large brokerages to connect you with the global capital market, providing investors with attractive returns. Services: Investment Planning, Global US$ Bonds, Mutual Funds, Short Term Investments.