Jamaican Music producer Denzil Williams Jr. building the reggae vibe in Sweden

Music producer Denzil Williams Jr. and singer/poet Queen Tress are from vastly different backgrounds. But their passion for reggae inspired a working relationship that blends Jamaican and Swedish cultures.

Williams produced Undernath It All, Queen Tress’ first song, which was recently released. It is a collaboration with Jamaican roots singjay Turbulence.

According to 44-year-old Queen Tress, the song is inspired by a relationship between a “Jamaican Rasta guy” and a “white, Swedish, Christian girl.” She added that Underneath It All is not just about inter-racial love gone wrong.

”It also says something about my music, a mix of Sweden and Jamaica where two cultures meet,” she said.

Queen Tress is from Stockholm, Sweden’s capital, which is one of Europe’s most cosmopolitan cities. Though not as diverse, Williams’ hometown of Kingston, Jamaica is equally tolerant of diversity.

He has lived in Stockholm for 17 years, working with several Swedish reggae acts. He uses his links with Jamaican artists like Turbulence for collaborations such as Underneath It All.

“I have a recording studio here in Sweden and presently building a new one. I know and have worked with a lot of artists from Jamaica, so occasionally I voice them when they come here for shows,” he explained.

Underneath It All is part of Queen Tress’ EP, produced by Williams, scheduled for release in early 2019. It also has duets with Jahvinci and G Whizz.

Williams is also promoting the Change rhythm, a beat he co-produced with Swedish musician Andre Karlsson. The beat has songs by top dancehall artists such as Agent Sasco, Sizzla, Pressure Busspipe, Anthony B and Lutan Fyah.