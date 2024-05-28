Buju Banton Has Announced His First Concert In The United States In 13 Years

Jamaican dancehall icon Buju Banton has announced his highly anticipated return to the U.S. stage after 13 years with a concert titled “Long Walk To Freedom New York.” The announcements were made on Sunday on his social media pages.

Buju Banton’s return to the U.S. stage has generated excitement and anticipation among fans. His social media concert announcement amassed over 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments, with many eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see him perform live once again.

“When the roll is called for Buju I gotta be there….flights already booked waiting for the tickets to go on sale,” said VJ Simpson, commenting on Buju Banton’s social media announcement.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, July 13, at the UBS Arena in Queens, New York. One fan commented that the event organizers may need to consider a bigger location like Madison Square Garden. Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday, May 31, 2024. Many speculated that a concert was forthcoming when Buju Banton made a surprise visit to the USA after over five years.

Buju Banton’s last performance in the U.S. was in January 2011, at the ‘Before The Dawn’ concert held at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami, Florida. This concert attracted approximately 10,000 fans and coincided with the release of his album of the same name. The ‘Before The Dawn’ album went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album later that year.

Buju Banton, born Mark Myrie, has had a remarkable career spanning over 30 years, during which he has released 12 studio albums. His music often addresses themes of consciousness, justice, freedom, and love. Buju’s albums, including the highly acclaimed ‘Til Shiloh released in 1995 under Island Records, have made a lasting impact on the reggae and dancehall scene. His latest album, ‘Born For Greatness,’ was released in September 2023.

Based on many of the comments posted on social media, Buju Banton’s upcoming concert in New York is expected to draw fans from far and wide, eager to witness the return of this reggae legend to the U.S. stage after more than a decade.