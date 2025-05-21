Excitement has been building in Miami ahead of the 19th Annual Best of the Best Music Fest 2025, and the energy hit new heights at the recent press launch held at Cerveceria La Tropical in the artsy, vibrant Wynwood district. Set for Sunday, May 25th, over Memorial Day Weekend, this year’s concert promises a powerhouse line-up of reggae and dancehall’s finest: Beres Hammond, Buju Banton, Marcia Griffiths, Romain Virgo, Wayne Wonder, Nadine Sutherland, Chronic Law, 450, Skinny Fabulous, and more.

The launch event drew a lively crowd of media personalities, artists, reporters, and photographers. The buzz intensified with the arrival of headliners Buju Banton, Marcia Griffiths, and Wayne Wonder, who joined Ronnie Tomlinson (CEO of Destine Media) for an engaging panel discussion that delved into their legendary careers and decades-long contributions to Jamaican music.

Adding to the vibe, DJ Khaled made a surprise appearance to big up the artists “inna di place,” while DJ Fergie kept the crowd rocking with an impressive juggling session. Notable attendees included Winford Williams (On Stage TV), Copeland Forbes, Tanto Irie (Hot 105 FM), Pat Montague, Steve James (Reggaeville), Ian Hamilton (South Florida Caribbean News), Jabba (Hot 97 NYC), and Ronnie Tomlinson herself.

The all weekend celebrations promises a slate of events leading up to the big show at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami:

Kick-Off Party Night 1 – Friday, May 23rd at Bar Idol, South Beach

Kick-Off Party Night 2 – Saturday, May 24th at Bar Idol, South Beach

After Party – Sunday, May 25th at Blue Martini, Brickell

Best of the Best Music Fest 2025 is set to leave an unmistakable Caribbean stamp on Miami, thanks to a stellar line-up and the continued leadership of Ronnie Tomlinson and Jabba, whose vision has made this one of the premier reggae and dancehall festivals in the U.S.