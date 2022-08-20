Bunji Garlin, The Womack Sisters, Ishawna, Mr. Killa, Nadine Sutherland & More to Perform at Angela Yee Day – August 27th, 2022, Brooklyn, New York

Award-winning media personality and The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee, in partnership with iHeartMedia and The Social Justice Fund, will host the 4th annual Angela Yee Day celebration on Saturday, August 27th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. This free community event will provide school supplies, including bookbags and totes for 400 children thanks to The Lelievre Foundation and Backpack International, food from Chick-fil-a, and a LIVE art installation from Solidarity Moving. This year’s concert segment will feature musical acts Tamir, Ishawna, Motto, The Womack Sisters, Mr. Easy, Nadine Sutherland, Fay-Ann Lyons, Prince Swanny, Mr. Killa, Bunji Garlin and more to be added!

This year’s Angela Yee Day will also serve as the culmination of ‘Belong Brooklyn’ initiative this summer. Brooklynites are encouraged to post online about what belonging means to them – and for every post we will donate (max $20k) to the following 5 organizations:

• Weeksville Heritage Center

• Brooklyn Defenders

• Children of Promise

• Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program

• Bard Prison Initiative / Bard Micro college at Brooklyn Public Library

Additional sponsors include Personal Touch CDPAP, Solidarity Movers, Nao*Medical, Acorns, U.S. Army, and Austin Macauley Publishers.

In 2018, the New York City mayor officially designated August 28th as Angela Yee Day, a platform that celebrates Yee’s Caribbean and Brooklyn roots while supporting local businesses. Her dedication to providing the community with information and access to culture, nutrition, financial literacy, and education remains the core of her philanthropy.

WHEN: Saturday, August 27th

WHERE: Barclays Center – 620 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

TIME: 12PM – 5PM