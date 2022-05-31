ByBlacks Restaurant Week in Toronto Showcases Little Jamaica Business

Little Jamaica businesses have been severely impacted by COVID-19 and the ongoing LRT construction, which obstructs access to all of the enriching cultural heritage offered by the community. In an attempt to uplift Black-owned businesses, ByBlacks Restaurant Week in partnership with sponsor Black Business and Professional Association is putting Canada’s Black-owned dining establishments to the forefront. Michele, of the BBBPA shares, “We are proud to support Black restaurant businesses in Little Jamaica, some of whom have poured resources, and time, into making upgrades to restaurants, hiring more staff, and many other aspects in preparation for ByBlacks Restaurant Week. As a Black Business Association, we do all we can to increase awareness of Black-owned restaurants, to provide experiences for customers, and maximize the success of businesses.” This third year of ByBlacks Restaurant week has seen more than twice the growth since the initiative started. The aim is to help drive patronage and revenue in helping to support Black-owned businesses to get back on their feet.

ByBlacks Restaurant Week 2022 Spring Edition promises the very best of mouth-watering African, Caribbean, and Fusion cuisine.

The participating Black-owned Canadian restaurants will be offering a Prix Fixe menu which includes an appetizer, entree, and dessert, available via dine-in, takeout, or delivery, priced between $16 to $32 plus applicable sales tax.

Check out the restaurants the BBPA is sponsoring below!

Caribbean Queen Jerk Drum

Caribbean Queen Jerk Drum offers high-quality Jamaican cuisine in West Toronto at an affordable and accessible price. Location: 371 Oakwood Ave, York, Ontario, Canada M6E 2W1

Caribbean Slice

Caribbean Slice is the world’s first Caribbean-infused pizzeria, providing high-quality food for everyone to enjoy with a personal, customizable experience. Location: 1764 Eglinton Ave., W, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6E 2H6

Ethan Chill Spot

Ethan Chill Spot, named after the owner’s son, brings a family feel to this Black-owned Canadian restaurant. Ethan Chill spot offers Jamaican food, including seafood, Jerk and many more Caribbean dishes on the menu. Location: 1727 Eglinton Ave., W, York, Ontario, Canada M6E 2H4

Jerk Box

The Jerk Box is a Black-owned Canadian-run Caribbean restaurant that serves Jamaican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and homemade desserts. Location: 2591 Eglinton Ave W, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6M 1T3

Raps

Rap’s Restaurant is a Black-owned Canadian restaurant open 24 hrs, that makes recipes that date back many generations and include a composition of herbs, spices and techniques that are delicately balanced, serving up the best of authentic Jamaican cuisine in Toronto. Location: 1541A Eglinton Ave W, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6E 2G7