Canadian Chef Noel Cunningham bringing heat and flavours to the inaugural Hanover Food and Music Festival

JEFFJABRO Limited will stage the inaugural Hanover Food and Music Festival at the Bioprist Knowledge Park (Jockey Factory) in Lucea, Hanover.

Promoting Hanover’s Best Food and Cultural Assets

The festival, at its core, is geared toward promoting Hanover as a gastronomic, historic, and cultural tourism destination. This event will be a part of HANOVER 300, the tercentennial celebration of the establishment of Hanover as a parish, which will take place in 2023 and for which a year-long, parish-wide commemoration of this significant milestone will take place.

One of the primary attractions of the event is “Epicurean Eats,” which will feature culinary demos and celebrity cook-offs. There will also be an opportunity for patrons to partake in live cooking demos and the “ketch a fyah” competition hosted by chef Noel Cunningham, alongside specially invited guests.

Chef Noel Cunningham says this festival is the place to be for the entire family this summer.

Award-winning Jamaican Chef from Kingston, Jamaica

Noel Cunningham is an internationally renowned award-winning chef and culinary personality who hails from Kingston, Jamaica, and is one of Canada’s most celebrated and prominent chefs. Chef Noel is the executive chef of Cuisine by Noel, a restaurant and catering company in Toronto, Canada, as well as the host of the What’s Cooking with Chef Noel Podcast and a best-selling cookbook author (Cuisine by Noel: A Culinary Journey through Recipes and Stories). Chef Noel is a culinary expert who appears regularly on television shows in Canada and the United States.

Chef Noel is very excited to share his twist on some of the Jamaican favourites with the patrons at the festival. “I can’t wait to interact with the patrons and share with them some of my kitchen tips and secrets,” he said. Chef Noel is known for blending his talent for creating elegant, Caribbean-fusion-inspired cuisine with his passion for simple dishes using fresh and sustainable ingredients.

Promising An Epicurean Foodie Adventure

Patrons will also be able to feast on a wide variety of food produced by farmers in Hanover as we take them on an epicurean journey that will demonstrate creativity and innovation in the food and music industries. The goal is to produce a day and night family-friendly festival with wholesome food, music, and quality entertainment.

The kids’ zone will be filled with fun and learning activities through children’s entertainment to learn about their culture.

The stage show element promises to bring its usual fanfare with acts such as Tessanne Chin and Bounty Killa alongside other local acts. Tickets are available on the website. Gates open at 8 am and activities start at 10 am.

Photo – Chef Noel Cunningham