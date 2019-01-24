Canadian-Jamaican Dr. Rosemary Moodie Appointed to Canada Senate

Dr. Rosemary Moodie, who was born in Jamaica, has been appointed to serve as a senator in the Canadian parliament in Ontario. A reception was held on January 16, 2019, hosted by High Commissioner Laurie Peters, to recognize the appointment of Dr. Moodie, a renown neonatologist and pediatrician, The High Commissioner noted that Dr. Moodie’s appointment reaffirmed how important it is for Canada’s Parliament to hear a diversity of voices and the positive contribution of immigrants to Canada.

This is the second appointment by Canada’s Prime Minister of a woman to the Senate and helps to advance the nation’s vision for an equitable representation system in government. Also celebrating Senator Moodie’s appointment was Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica.

Senator Rosemary Moodie was nominated by an Independent Advisory Board for Senate appointments established in 2016. The Board permits all Canadians to participate in identifying exemplary citizens to serve. The Governor General, the Right Honorable Julie Payette, appoints senators on the advice of Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister. Representation by women in the Senate has risen to 47 percent since 2016, and the number of indigenous Senators has more than doubled.

Senator Moodie is on the Board of Directors for the inaugural board of Providence Healthcare, St. Joseph’s Health Centre, St. Michael’s Hospital and the Scotiabank Jamaica Foundation. She was the President and Board Chair of the YWCA Toronto when the Elm Centre was completed. She is an associate staff neonatology physician and longtime member of SickKids. In 2011 was recognized by the hospital for her 25 years of outstanding service. Her close ties with SickKids extend to other members of her family as her spouse is a SickKids pediatrician and her son is a SickKids cardiology fellow.

In addition, Senator Moodie is well known for sharing her expertise in both the academic community and her local community. She strongly advocates for women and girls and has made major contributions toward the reduction of social inequalities and health disparities among children and other vulnerable communities.

Senator Moodie has received numerous awards and distinctions, including the Order of Distinction – Commander Rank from the Government of Jamaica, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada Prix d’excellence – Specialist of the Year, Canadian Paediatric Society Distinguished Community Paediatrician, University of Toronto Alumni Association Community Engagement Award, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario Council Award, and City of Toronto Constance E. Hamilton Award on the Status of Women for securing equitable treatment for women.

Photo Source: SickKids