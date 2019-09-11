Caribbean Airlines To Start Service Between Kingston, Jamaica And Havana, Cuba

Caribbean Airlines announces the start of twice-weekly non-stop service between Kingston, Jamaica and Havana, Cuba from November 06, 2019.

This new flight will operate on Wednesdays and Fridays, using a Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, with a seating capacity of 150, adding 300 seats per week to both markets.

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES PROPOSED SCHEDULE BETWEEN KINGSTON AND HAVANA, CUBA

FLIGHT FREQUENCY ORIGIN DESTINATION DEPART ARRIVE BW 007 WEDNESDAY KINGSTON HAVANA 8:05 A.M. 9:45 A.M. BW 006 WEDNESDAY HAVANA KINGSTON 10:45 A.M. 12:25 P.M. BW 007 FRIDAY KINGSTON HAVANA 8:05 A.M. 9:45 A.M. BW 006 FRIDAY HAVANA KINGSTON 10:45 A.M. 12:25 P.M.

In commenting on the new route, Garvin Medera, Caribbean Airlines Chief Executive Officer stated: “Caribbean Airlines is committed to strengthening connectivity in the region and we are expanding our northern hub in Jamaica. We are thrilled to start this non-stop service between Kingston and Havana, Cuba from November 06, 2019. This new flight will operate twice per week on Wednesday and Friday, using our Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, with a seating capacity of 150. We are working closely with our valued stakeholders to ensure that this route is a success”.

This latest launch follows the start of twice-weekly non-stop service between Kingston and Barbados, which began in April and the introduction of service between Kingston and Grand Cayman which commences on October 29.

Caribbean Airlines is making regional travel easier and more convenient and customers can look forward to special fares between Kingston and Havana from as low as USD 139 one-way (before taxes).

Cuba is the Caribbean’s largest island and it is rich in history and culture. The island is almost 800 miles from end to end, with a population around 11.48 million and some of the Caribbean’s most dazzling beaches. Cuba’s depth and diversity make it one of the most fascinating countries in the region.

Flights for travel to Havana, Cuba on Caribbean Airlines are available for sale at Caribbean Airlines ticket offices and via www.caribbean-airlines.com and the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, which is available for free download via the Apple Store and Google Play.

