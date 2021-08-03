 Caribbean-American Lifestyle Magazine Shines, Winning Eighth Florida Magazine Association Award
Announcements

Caribbean-American Lifestyle Magazine Shines, Winning Eighth Florida Magazine Association Award

21 seconds ago
by Staff Writer
Caribbean-American Lifestyle Magazine Shines, Winning Eighth Florida Magazine Association Award

Island Origins takes home two new Florida Magazine Association awards for creative excellence.

Island Origins Magazine, South Florida’s Caribbean-American lifestyle quarterly, received its seventh and eighth Florida Magazine Association awards this July in Sarasota, Florida. Island Origins celebrates the best in Caribbean achievement, travel, art, business, cuisine and more. The annual gala and awards honor and recognize the best editing, writing, photography, marketing and other work in participating Florida magazines.

Caribbean-American Lifestyle Magazine Shines, Winning Eighth Florida Magazine Association Award

David I. Muir, co-founder of Island Origins Magazine, accepts the award in the Best Photography category. Photo credit: Island Syndicate

At the two-day Florida Media Conference, Island Origins publisher Calibe Thompson moderated a panel discussion on what it takes to become an FMA award-winner with panelists Jamie Rich, publisher of 2020’s Magazine of the Year winner, Flamingo Magazine, and John Thomason, JES Media managing editor. Thompson, who is also the secretary of the FMA’s advisory board, also had the honor of presenting several of the awards at the gala and ceremony.

Island Origins publisher Calibe Thompson (right) stands with Flamingo Magazine publisher Jamie Rich (left) and JES managing editor John Thomason (center) following their panel. Photo credit: David I. Muir (Island Syndicate)

Island Origins publisher Calibe Thompson (right) stands with Flamingo Magazine publisher Jamie Rich (left) and JES managing editor John Thomason (center) following their panel. Photo credit: David I. Muir (Island Syndicate)

 

Calibe Thompson presenting at the 2021 Florida Media Conference. Photo credit: David I. Muir (Island Syndicate)

Calibe Thompson presenting at the 2021 Florida Media Conference. Photo credit: David I. Muir (Island Syndicate)

Island Origins writer G. Wright Muir snagged the publication an award for Best Opinion Writing in the magazine’s second win credited to her work. The winning piece, titled “Coming to America,” was a raw, personal piece examining the Caribbean perspective on what it means to be Black in America. The judges commented, “This is quality work in both personal observation and in the reporting of the perspectives of others. It covers the topic in a way that adds accessible and fresh insights, articulating it for all readers.”

David I. Muir, co-founder of Island Syndicate, the publishing company behind Island Origins, picked up an award in the Best Photography category for his photo journal exploring the people and places of Santiago de Cuba.

The Florida Magazine Association is the largest state magazine association in the nation, creating a space for professionals in publishing to network, advocate for the industry and be recognized for their achievements. The annual Charlie Awards are well revered as the Florida magazine industry’s top prize and, in 2021, were presented in person, following pandemic health and safety protocols, at The Westin Sarasota on Friday, July 16. Honorees are chosen annually by a group of leading writers, editors, designers and educators outside of the state.

G. Wright Muir accepting the Island Origins Magazine FMA award in the Best Opinion Writing category. Photo credit: David I. Muir (Island Syndicate)

G. Wright Muir accepting the Island Origins Magazine FMA award in the Best Opinion Writing category. Photo credit: David I. Muir (Island Syndicate)

Launched in June 2017, Island Origins Magazine is a Caribbean American lifestyle print publication primarily distributed in South Florida. It is produced quarterly by Island Syndicate, and appeals to a diverse, sophisticated mainstream audience. Learn more at islandoriginsmag.com.

About Island Syndicate
Island Syndicate is a creative agency that produces exceptional content and unforgettable experiences. The team offers publishing, photography, graphic design, videography, event production, and other branding and marketing services, to discerning clients.

About the author

Staff Writer

View all posts

You may also like