Caribbean-American Lifestyle Magazine Shines, Winning Eighth Florida Magazine Association Award

Island Origins takes home two new Florida Magazine Association awards for creative excellence.

Island Origins Magazine, South Florida’s Caribbean-American lifestyle quarterly, received its seventh and eighth Florida Magazine Association awards this July in Sarasota, Florida. Island Origins celebrates the best in Caribbean achievement, travel, art, business, cuisine and more. The annual gala and awards honor and recognize the best editing, writing, photography, marketing and other work in participating Florida magazines.

At the two-day Florida Media Conference, Island Origins publisher Calibe Thompson moderated a panel discussion on what it takes to become an FMA award-winner with panelists Jamie Rich, publisher of 2020’s Magazine of the Year winner, Flamingo Magazine, and John Thomason, JES Media managing editor. Thompson, who is also the secretary of the FMA’s advisory board, also had the honor of presenting several of the awards at the gala and ceremony.

Island Origins writer G. Wright Muir snagged the publication an award for Best Opinion Writing in the magazine’s second win credited to her work. The winning piece, titled “Coming to America,” was a raw, personal piece examining the Caribbean perspective on what it means to be Black in America. The judges commented, “This is quality work in both personal observation and in the reporting of the perspectives of others. It covers the topic in a way that adds accessible and fresh insights, articulating it for all readers.”

David I. Muir, co-founder of Island Syndicate, the publishing company behind Island Origins, picked up an award in the Best Photography category for his photo journal exploring the people and places of Santiago de Cuba.

The Florida Magazine Association is the largest state magazine association in the nation, creating a space for professionals in publishing to network, advocate for the industry and be recognized for their achievements. The annual Charlie Awards are well revered as the Florida magazine industry’s top prize and, in 2021, were presented in person, following pandemic health and safety protocols, at The Westin Sarasota on Friday, July 16. Honorees are chosen annually by a group of leading writers, editors, designers and educators outside of the state.

Launched in June 2017, Island Origins Magazine is a Caribbean American lifestyle print publication primarily distributed in South Florida. It is produced quarterly by Island Syndicate, and appeals to a diverse, sophisticated mainstream audience. Learn more at islandoriginsmag.com.

About Island Syndicate

Island Syndicate is a creative agency that produces exceptional content and unforgettable experiences. The team offers publishing, photography, graphic design, videography, event production, and other branding and marketing services, to discerning clients.