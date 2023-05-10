Caribbean Youth Show Growing Interest In Data Science Internships – PWC in the Caribbean

PwC in the Caribbean’s data science internship programme has attracted interest from over 180 applicants in 22 countries, including 131 applicants from the Caribbean region.

Responding to the growing need for diverse skills to solve the complex challenges facing businesses today, PwC in the Caribbean launched the internship programme in February to help university students and recent graduates develop their technical and professional skills. The goal is to build the specialist talent pipeline in the Caribbean to support better integration of digital skills in organisations in the region.

Working with PwC’s team of data scientists and consultants, participants will gain hands-on experience as they contribute to the development and implementation of data science projects and assignments. The internship programme not only provides an opportunity for learning and career development, but also networking, coaching and mentorship with a leading global professional services organisation.

