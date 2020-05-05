Chef Noel Cunningham’s Grilled Pineapple and Scotch Bonnet Margarita Recipe - Jamaicans.com

This cocktail combination is the perfect blend for Cinco de mayo. It consists of sweet and spicy notes. This is an amazing and interesting way to enjoy a margarita.

Serves : 1

Style : Build

Glass : Old Fashioned

Ingredients

For Grilled Pineapple

Pineapple (cut into 1-inch thick slices )

Scotch bonnet Infused simple syrup

1/2 cup granulated sugar

½ cup water

1 scotch bonnet pepper

Cocktail Recipe

Crushed ice

½ ounces simple syrup

2 ounces pineapple juice

2 ounces white rum

1 ounce triple sec ( optional)

Splash lime juice

2 1-inch thick slices of grilled pineapple (chilled)

Lime wedge for garnish

Citrus salt or kosher salt (for rimming your glass)

Instructions

Cut pineapple into 1 inch thick rings, discarding the rind an core. Preheat the grill/frying pan to medium-high and oil it lightly. Grill pineapple for 4-5 minutes on each side, until you get nice grill marks and it begins to soften slightly.Place the grilled pieces in a bowl and allow to cool completely in the refrigerator. For the simple syrup – Add sugar and water to a sauce pan to simmer until the liquid starts to form a syrup for roughly 5 minutes then add scotch bonnet pepper and allow to steep and cool. To build the cocktail. – Rim your glass with salt then add crush ice, simple syrup, lime juice, rum, triple sec if use and pineapple juice. Garnish with grilled pineapple and lime wedge. Enjoy

About Noel Cunningham

Noel Cunningham is a Jamaican-Canadian award-winning chef, author, food writer, and culinary consultant. He is one of Jamaica’s most recognized and celebrated young chefs socially known as Chef Cunny. He is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel. Recipe contributor to the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaicans.com, Cooking Sense Magazine, The Jamaican Eats Magazine and food expert at Toronto Caribbean Newspaper. He is the author of the book Cuisine By Noel: A Culinary Journey Through Recipes and Stories.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Noel was influenced at a young age by his mother Jennifer Laidley and aunt Miriam Reid who is a professional chef and baker. His culinary journey began in high school when he did Food and Nutrition which developed his love for the Culinary Arts. Visit Noel Cunningham’s website: Cuisine By Noel