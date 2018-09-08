Beverage Recipes

Chef Noel Cunningham’s Strawberry Basil Smashed (Mocktail) Recipe

5 hours ago
by Chef Noel Cunningham
Chef Noel Cunningham's Strawberry Basil Smashed Recipe

A simple blend of strawberries and fresh herbs provides the base for this refreshing, virgin cocktail. This recipe is for one serving, you can multiply it accordingly, to make more. Enjoy!!! – Chef Noel Cunningham, Cuisine by Noel

Ingredients:

  • Serves 1
  • 5 Ripe Strawberries (leafy part removed)
  • 3-5 Fresh Basil Leaves
  • 1 Medium Lemon, Juiced
  • 1oz Honey Simple Syrup
  • 1.5oz Vodka
  • Splash Club Soda

How to Make It

In a cocktail shaker, muddle strawberries and basil leaves. Add lemon juice, honey simple syrup, and vodka along with 6 ice cubes. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Fill glass with crushed ice and strain cocktail into glass. Add a splash of club soda then garnish with a fresh strawberry and basil leaves. Enjoy!

About the author

Chef Noel Cunningham

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.

View all posts

You may also like