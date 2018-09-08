Chef Noel Cunningham’s Strawberry Basil Smashed (Mocktail) Recipe

A simple blend of strawberries and fresh herbs provides the base for this refreshing, virgin cocktail. This recipe is for one serving, you can multiply it accordingly, to make more. Enjoy!!! – Chef Noel Cunningham, Cuisine by Noel
Ingredients:
- Serves 1
- 5 Ripe Strawberries (leafy part removed)
- 3-5 Fresh Basil Leaves
- 1 Medium Lemon, Juiced
- 1oz Honey Simple Syrup
- 1.5oz Vodka
- Splash Club Soda
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, muddle strawberries and basil leaves. Add lemon juice, honey simple syrup, and vodka along with 6 ice cubes. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Fill glass with crushed ice and strain cocktail into glass. Add a splash of club soda then garnish with a fresh strawberry and basil leaves. Enjoy!