Christmas message from the Consulate-General of Jamaica, Toronto

Celebrating safely together.

My fellow Jamaicans and friends, as I reflect on the true meaning of Christmas I am reminded that it came at a most challenging time, yet it’s signaled hope for the future. Christmas represents happiness, joy, peace, and unity. It is a time to give thanks to the Almighty for his priceless gift that he gave to us over 2000 years ago. It is time to be generous, thoughtful, and kind to ourselves and to others.

We are blessed as Jamaicans with an indomitable spirit, which drives us to respond and pivot to life’s change in circumstances. Indeed, it is out of those adversities and obstacles that we birth creative and ingenious ideas which redound to the benefits of Jamaica and the entire world. In the parlance of our homeland, in the worst of times “we know how to tun ￼￼￼wi han an me fashion”.

This year, we may not have the opportunity to celebrate in the traditional ways with our friends and family members. So spread the Christmas cheer, virtually exclamation. Be a source of inspiration to others! Remain prayerful, reflective and hopeful. Merry Christmas to you and yours and may God’s richest blessings manifest in your life and in the year ahead.

Lincoln Downer

Consul General

Consulate-General of Jamaica, Toronto