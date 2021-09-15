Christopher Martin Receives Billboard Plaque For His No.1 Reggae Album ‘And Then’

Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall balladeer Christopher Martin unveiled his Billboard plaque for his chart-topping sophomore album ‘And Then.’ The 15-track disc debuted at #1 on the Billboard Reggae chart and was supported by a music video for the lead single “Life.”

Today, the chart-topping artist has plans to duplicate his sophomore album’s success. Working with Award winning producer Robert Livingston, Christopher has released the popular track “You’ll Never Find.” Fans hope an album is on the way!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher Martin🇯🇲 (@iamchrismartin)

Martin’s “And Then” album was released in 2019. The sophomore album was a well-rounded mix of ballads and up-tempo jams, showcasing his musical versatility and growth with a celebration centered around themes of love, rising above hardship and finding the good in every situation. The “And Then” album was a follow up to Martin’s debut full length-album, “Big Deal”, which reached the top 5 on the Reggae Billboard Charts in 2017.

Singles off the album included “Bun Fi Bun,”, “Can’t Dweet Again,” “Come Back” and “Life.” The album also featured a standout cover of Mr. Big’s 1991 definitive track, “To Be With You.” Martin’s re-imagining of the love song is a sweet homage, delivering new meaning to the chart-topping single without losing sight of his powerful ability to connect with audiences across the globe and showcase his versatility as an artist not confined to one solitary genre.

Born in St. Catherine, Jamaica, Christopher Martin established himself as an emerging talent following winning Jamaica’s top televised talent show “Digicel Rising Stars” in 2005. Shortly after, Martin went on to navigate his undeniably destined career in music with an eagerness and dedication to establishing his own forward-thinking sound. As exemplified through his energetic live performances and feel-good lyricism, his characteristic positivity is as genuine as it is memorable, allowing him to organically make a name for himself on the beloved island and connect with audiences that stretch far beyond his backyard in the Caribbean.

Watch the news song by Christopher Martin, “You’ll Never Find”:

Photo – Facebook