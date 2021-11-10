City of Miramar Presents An Evening with Olympian Ambassador Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce CD

Olympic Gold Medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, will be hosted by City of Miramar at a fundraiser for her Pocket Rocket Foundation.

The City of Miramar announced that they will be having “An Evening with an Olympian” with Olympic Gold Medalist, Ambassador Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce CD to raise money for The Pocket Rocket Foundation. The evening will be hosted by Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis. The media is invited to join in on this occasion.

What: “An Evening with an Olympian”

When: Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 from 6:30p.m.-8:30p.m.

Where: Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025

The event will feature music by King Banton, Saxophonist Joseph Tapper, and hors d’oeuvres. A Silent Auction will be taking place with personal items from AMB Fraser-Pryce such as; A pair of Nike Spike, A framed photo of her, her unicorn wig from the Doha World Championship, a Nike Jersey from this year’s Diamond League Circuit.

The Pocket Rocket Foundation was created by Ambassador Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce CD. Her personal experience of receiving financial assistance that afforded her a high school education while she competed, provided the foundation she needed to pursue a first degree in child and adolescent development to become the first person in her family to complete a degree program.

In May 2013, The Pocket Rocket Foundation had its official launch at The Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica. In September of that year, the first 7 student-athletes were awarded full academic scholarships to cover their high school expenses. Eight years later, the Foundation continues to create lasting change. To date, a total of 50 high school student-athletes (25 boys and 25 girls) from 20 different high schools located island wide, competing across 11 different sporting disciplines have benefited from full academic scholarships.

Since 2014, a total of 16 scholarship recipients have successfully graduated from high school. The remaining 15 student-athletes are currently enrolled on full scholarships courtesy of The Foundation.

Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis states, “I believe it is fitting and proper that the City of Miramar extend official recognition to Ambassador Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce CD’s dedication and commitment to encourage student- athletes towards excellence in both academic and sporting endeavors.”

Miramar residents and other members of the public are also invited to attend with Suggested donation to Pocket Rocket Foundation of $100 would be appreciated. To donate, go to www.miramarfl.gov/donate.

To learn more about events taking place in the City of Miramar, visit www.MiramarFL.gov. COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed, and masks are highly recommended.