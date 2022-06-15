Colin Powell, Jamaica – Caribbean-American Man of Influence

Colin Powell was born in New York City in 1937 to Jamaican parents. He attended public schools in New York and earned a geology degree from the City College of New York, where he participated in ROTC. He was commissioned an Army second lieutenant when he graduated in 1958 and served as a professional solider for 35 years. He was named Commander of the US Army Forces Command in 1989 and was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993. He was the author of the Powell Doctrine, a limitation on US military action unless it meets certain requirements of national security interests, overwhelming force, and broad public support.

He was named the first Black Secretary of State by President George W. Bush, but due to inaccuracies in a speech given to the United Nations as rationale for the Iraq War, Powell was forced to resign in 2004. During his career, Powell received many US and foreign military and civilian awards, including twice winning the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Congressional Gold Medal, the Presidential Citizens Medal, and the Secretary’s Distinguished Service Award. He died in 2021.

Here are a few famous Colin Powell Quotes: